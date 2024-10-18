Reserve+ now has function to search for vacancies in Defense Forces, - Ministry of Defense

The Reserve+ app now offers a recruiting service that allows you to find the best job in the army among thousands of different options.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, thanks to cooperation with Lobby X, the service offers the largest list of open positions in the Defense Forces - more than 4,000, which is growing daily.

Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko noted that Reserve+ is becoming an ecosystem of services for people liable for military service that helps them solve issues in a few clicks: find a brigade to join directly and a position where they can effectively apply their knowledge and skills.

"This is the first version of the service, and we will gradually improve it. We will be happy to hear feedback from users," she added.

Thus, Reserve+ helps users choose positions that best match their experience and preferences. To find a job, you need to take a short test, indicating, for example, the presence of military education or the area in which a person is best versed.

It is noted that based on this information and the selected skills, the system will individually select the best options.

In addition, the app contains a detailed description of the vacancies, including information about the brigades, their command, achievements, and media mentions. The intuitive interface allows you to make quick decisions: click "plus" to save the offer for further review, or "minus" to reject it.

