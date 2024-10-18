Austin after NATO-Ukraine Council meeting: We stand with Ukraine now and for long haul

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin called the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council "productive" and assured of further support from the Alliance.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council with Defense Minister Rustem Umierov was "productive".

"We remain committed to supporting Ukraine's defense and providing the assistance it needs to defeat Russian aggression. We stand with Ukraine now and for long haul," Austin said.

Earlier, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said after meetings with NATO defense ministers that there were no opponents of joining NATO during discussions on Ukraine's invitation to the Alliance.

He also said that preparations for the transfer of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine are going according to plan.

