Since beginning of day, 112 combat engagements took place in frontline, situation is most intense in Kurakhove direction - General Staff

As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 112. The situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove direction. The defense forces are taking the necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 4 pm on October 18, Censor.NET reports.

Russian strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Today, the communities of Pysarivka, Shalyhine, Velyka Pysarivka, Baranivka, Bilovody, Chuikivka in the Sumy region; Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region; and Huta-Studenetska in the Chernihiv region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. In addition, the Russians launched air strikes with GABs in the areas of Pishchane and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, made one assault on the positions of our units near Vovchansk.

Read more: 210 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Almost 100 of them took place in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff of AFU

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian invaders attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces 12 times in the areas of Holubivka, Synkivka, Novoosynove, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Kolisnykivka and Lozova. Five combat engagements are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched eight attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Terny, Makiivka and Torske. Seven combat engagements ended and one is ongoing.

Occupation troops continue to look for weaknesses in our defense near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk direction. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled both assaults on their positions.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to breach our defenses six times in the areas of Deliivka and Toretsk. The occupiers attacked Ivanopillia twice with GABs.

Read more: Occupiers have started to strike more actively at critical infrastructure of Mykolaiv region - RMA

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders, supported by aviation, made 16 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Romanivka, Selydove, Promin and Mykhailivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 15 enemy attacks, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy army attacked 38 times in the direction of Zhelanne Druhe, Novodmytrivka, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Heorhiivka, Antonivka, Dalnie, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka. Twenty-two attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repelled.

The situation in the South

Four enemy attacks took place in the Vremivka direction near Katerynivka and Bohoiavlenka. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces once near Novodanylivka.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 675,800 people (+1530 per day), 9,027 tanks, 19,533 artillery systems, and 18,053 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The enemy also attacked our defenders four times in vain in the Prydniprovske direction.

The situation in the Kursk region

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to raze villages and towns to the ground. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have conducted 12 strikes with 25 GABs on their own territory.