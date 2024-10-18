Some allies are against Ukraine’s accession to NATO, but they do not offer alternative. There is simply no alternative - Zelenskyy

Some Western countries reject the first point of the Victory Plan, which is to invite Ukraine to join NATO. At the same time, they do not offer any alternatives.

"They [allies who oppose Ukraine's North Atlantic integration] have no other guarantees. They have no alternative to what our side has proposed. There is simply no alternative," the head of state said when asked what options the West has for ending the war in Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, the allied countries may talk about freezing the conflict, but "the question is: What will happen the day after tomorrow?"

The President once again emphasized that nothing would prevent Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from mobilizing all his forces again and "repeating 2022" if the conflict is frozen.

"And here no one guarantees anything, no one raises their hand," Zelenskyy said.