Currently, Ukraine does not plan to lower the age of mobilization to 18 years.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, the head of state said that the partners would like to see the conscription age reduced in Ukraine.

"The partners would like to see the mobilization age reduced. We do not yet see the need to introduce these changes and I believe that they are dangerous," the president said.

Zelenskyy added that people under the age of 25 can join the AFU under contract.

"The Ministry of Defense has contracts, there is an opportunity to sign a contract of one's own accord and at the age of less than 25. The Defense Ministry should offer special contracts and special conditions," the Ukrainian leader said.

To recap, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhii Leshchenko wrote that US politicians from the Democratic and Republican parties are pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to lower the mobilization age, in particular for those aged 18 to 25.

According to him, the president "did not push through and continues to persuade politicians from both parties to give weapons without changing the draft age."

For his part, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said that Western partners sometimes discuss why Ukraine does not mobilize citizens aged 18 to 25. However, there was no pressure to lower the mobilization age.

