Biden, Scholz, Starmer, and Macron pledge to continue supporting Ukraine during meeting in Berlin

On Friday, October 18, US President Joe Biden met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. They were joined by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. During the meeting, the leaders pledged to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

The American leader emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine, given the approach of a difficult winter.

"We had a very good meeting today. There was unanimity that we continue to support Ukraine and help Ukrainians... As Ukraine faces a difficult winter, we must - we must - maintain our resolve, our efforts and our support. And I know the price is high. Make no mistake, it is minuscule compared to the cost of living in a world dominated by aggression, where great powers attack and intimidate smaller ones simply because they can," Biden said.

In his turn, German Chancellor Scholz said that Germany "will stand by Ukraine as long as it takes," pointing to a planned $50 billion international loan package to be financed by interest from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

Scholz also praised the bravery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the international support that is helping Ukraine withstand a full-scale Russian invasion.

The German Chancellor also praised President Biden's efforts to consolidate global support for Ukraine.

"It is thanks to your leadership that Putin's plans failed and Ukraine was not invaded within days. Together, we are committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity so that Russia cannot conquer Ukraine by force. We will stand by Ukraine as long as it takes," the German politician said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer assessed the situation in Ukraine as extremely difficult but noted that the aggressor country Russia is weakening.

"Although the situation is incredibly difficult, it is also true that Russia is getting weaker. This war consumes 40% of their budget... Last month, Russia suffered its largest daily casualties," Starmer said.

All leaders emphasized their determination to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

"We are absolutely united in our resolve, and we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes," the British Prime Minister added.

As a reminder, Joe Biden paid a short visit to Germany on October 18.

