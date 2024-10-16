Biden plans to discuss support for Ukraine with Scholz, Macron, Starmer

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to visit Germany this week to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by CNN, citing three Western officials familiar with the plans.

"Biden is expected to meet with German Chancellor Scholz, French President Macron and British Prime Minister Starmer in Berlin this week as Ukraine's main arms suppliers decide the fate of future support for the conflict," the report said.

As a reminder, the day before, US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Germany and Angola due to the threat of a new Hurricane Milton. Later, the press service of the German airbase reported that the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, which was scheduled for October 12, had been postponed.

According to media reports, the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format with the participation of the leaders of the countries will not take place in the near future.

