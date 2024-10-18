ENG
Occupiers launch strike UAVs in Ukraine - Air Force

Late on Friday evening, October 18, Russian invaders launched Shahed attack drones from the south.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Enemy attack UAVs in the Kherson region in the direction of Mykolaiv region, heading northwest," the Air Force reported at 9:42 p.m.

"Several more groups of enemy strike UAVs in the area of the Black Sea Biosphere Reserve are moving towards Yuzhne," the air force reported at 9:56 p.m.

