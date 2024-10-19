Occupiers attack Poltava region with drones: buildings damaged
Today, on October 19, 2024, Russian troops again attacked the Poltava region using attack UAVs.
This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, two private buildings were damaged in the Lubny district. Fortunately, there were no casualties. All relevant services are working.
No further information on the consequences of the drone attack on the Poltava region is available at this time.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy attacked the Poltava region with ballistic missiles, and an industrial facility was damaged as a result of the attack.
