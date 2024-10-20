Enemy launches KABs in Sumy region again - Air Force
On the morning of October 20, 2024, Russian troops launched guided aerial bombs into the territory of the Sumy region.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
"The tactical aviation is launching KABs in the direction of the Sumy region," the statement said.
There is no more information about the launch of the KABs in the Sumy region at this time.
As noted, this morning the occupiers launched an air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in the Romny community in Sumy region: there is a power outage.
