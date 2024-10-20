Defense Forces Strike at Lipetsk-2 Airfield and Military Plant in Nizhny Novgorod Region - General Staff

Today, on October 20, 2024, at night, the infrastructure of the Lipetsk-2 military airfield in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation was hit by fire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, in particular, the target was ammunition depots, storage facilities for fuel and lubricants and aircraft. It is known that the airfield is home to Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 aircraft of the enemy's air force.

Strike on a plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation

The General Staff also confirms that the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the federal state-owned enterprise "Sverdlov Plant" in Dzerzhynsk, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

"It produces chemicals for artillery ammunition and high-explosive air bombs. Also, according to available information, guided aerial bombs were stored on the territory of the plant," the statement said.

Numerous explosions were recorded in the vicinity of both facilities, and active enemy air defense was observed. The results of the strike are being clarified.

"The task was carried out by the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces. Combat work against important military targets of the Russian invaders continues," the General Staff added.

As reported, on the night of October 20, explosions occurred near the Sverdlov Plant, an enterprise in Dzerzhynsk, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

"The Sverdlov Plant is a key enterprise for the economy of Dzerzhynsk and is part of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.