Russian Federation did not return body of journalist Roschyna to Ukraine. The Coordination Headquarters is suspected of concealing crime

The body of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, was not returned to Ukraine as part of the exchange on 18 October. The Coordination Headquarters believes that the Russian side may be delaying the repatriation to hide the traces of the alleged crime.

Petro Yatsenko, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said this in a commentary toSuspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"It was on the 18th that Victoria's body was not transferred as part of the repatriation. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War is doing everything possible and impossible to ensure that we can get all the answers to the questions that concern everyone in our society," Yatsenko said.

According to him, work on the repatriation of the journalist's body began immediately after the news of Victoria Roshchyna's death in Russian captivity.

"This work is underway. Unfortunately, it all depends on the other side, so we cannot say the exact date of repatriation," said a representative of the Coordination Centre.

He added that it was too early to say what caused the journalist's death, including whether she had been tortured.

At the same time, Yatsenko stressed that the Russian side could delay repatriation to hide the traces of the alleged crime.

On 18 October, 501 fallen Ukrainian servicemen were returned to Ukraine as a result of repatriation measures.

Death of Viktoria Roshchyna in Russian captivity

On 10 October, the father of Viktoriia Roshchyna, a Ukrainian journalist and winner of the 2022 Courage in Journalism Award, who was held in Russian captivity, was informed of her death during a transfer from Taganrog to Moscow. The information was later confirmed by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Viktoria Roshchyna disappeared on 3 August 2023 in the occupied territory from where she was reporting.

In May 2024, the Russian Federation admitted for the first time that it was holding Viktoria Roshchyna captive.

