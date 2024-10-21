EU plans to tighten economic sanctions against Russia after Poland’s presidency - media

The European Union countries are seeking to resume discussions on strengthening economic sanctions against Russia in January 2025, when the presidency of the bloc will pass from Hungary to Poland.

The publication notes that Hungary, which is Moscow's closest ally, has actually blocked the discussion of new sanctions during its presidency.

Poland, on the other hand, has expressed its intention to use its six-month presidency to tighten control over Russian energy imports, which remain a significant source of revenue for the Kremlin.

The EU has already imposed restrictions on Russian oil and significantly reduced its purchases of pipeline gas. But there are dozens of known loopholes that Moscow exploits, as well as a growing fleet of tankers that are difficult to track.

"Russian energy imports are growing. This is a bad sign. We have to solve this problem," Krzysztof Bolesta, Poland's Minister of Climate and Environment, said at a ministerial meeting in Luxembourg.

In addition to toughening sanctions, Poland plans to initiate measures to increase the transparency of Russian fuel imports to the EU, as well as to explore the issue of imposing sanctions on foreign branches of European companies working with Russia. This initiative has already received the support of a number of EU member states concerned about the growth of Russian LNG imports.

It is expected that with the arrival of the new presidency, the issues blocked by Hungary will be resolved and that the European Commission will soon present relevant proposals for new restrictions.

"We hope that all the issues that have been held hostage by Hungary's unconstructive blocking will be resolved with the necessary sense of urgency, a fresh breath of air is certainly welcome," one of the EU diplomats added.