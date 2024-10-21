Trump says he threatened Putin to "strike in middle of Moscow" in case of invasion of Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump said that he allegedly threatened his friend, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, to strike at "fucking Moscow" if Russia invaded Ukraine, and the Kremlin leader allegedly did not do so under Trump's presidency.

He said this in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET reports.

"I said: "Vladimir, if you go to Ukraine, I will hit you so hard that you won't even believe it. I will hit you right in the middle of fucking Moscow," Trump said.

The former US president called Putin his friend and confirmed their good relations.

Read more: War in Ukraine will not be stopped by plans of Zelenskyy, Harris, and Trump - Bloomberg

"I said: "We are friends. I don't want to do this, but I have no choice. I said: "You're going to get hit really hard, and I'm going to take those damn domes off your head." Because, you know, he lives under domes," Trump added.

According to the Republican, Putin allegedly responded by saying that he would not invade Ukraine.

Earlier, former U.S. President Donald Trump said that it was President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who should have prevented the outbreak of war in Ukraine, which, in his opinion, is a losing battle.

Read more: Trump: I will try to end war in Ukraine as US president-elect