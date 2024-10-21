Sending DPRK troops to fight in Ukraine would mean significant escalation - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had a conversation with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol about information on the involvement of DPRK military in the Russian war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Rutte wrote about this on X (Twitter).

"Sending North Korean troops to fight side by side with Russia in Ukraine would mean a significant escalation," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

They also discussed the Seoul-NATO partnership, defense industrial cooperation, and interconnected security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions.

What preceded it?

On October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was training ten thousand North Korean soldiers for the war in Ukraine, including infantry.

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are being trained in Russia and may be sent to the front in Ukraine.

To recap, in early October, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of DPRK soldiers to be sent to the front in Ukraine was not true.

On October 15, the media reported that on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, the Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.

Subsequently, the head of the Defense Intelligence Service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that nearly 11,000 soldiers from North Korea are currently training in eastern Russia to fight against Ukraine. They will be ready for combat as early as November 1.

At the same time, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States has not yet confirmed that North Korea is sending troops to Russia.