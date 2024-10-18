Rutte on Zelenskyy’s plan: NATO allies want Ukraine to win war

There is full unity in NATO that Ukraine must win the war waged by Russia. The Alliance will provide the necessary support.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference during a meeting of defense ministers, Censor.NET reports.

There is complete unity in the Alliance that we all want Ukraine to win. We want Putin to forget about his ambitions. Because this is about our values and collective security. And for all these reasons, we will continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs. We are talking about material support, military support and humanitarian support. That is, all the support it needs to repel Russia's attacks," the Secretary General emphasized.

Rutte noted that on October 17, during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, the allies did not discuss each point of the Victory Plan separately, but there were signals of support among the partners.

"There were concrete signals in the room that the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian president are supported by our allies. We will not discuss anything without Ukraine," the NATO Secretary General said.

According to Rutte, the allies discussed how to provide support to Ukraine

"Ukraine will receive the assistance it needs. The Ukrainian defense industry will continue to work. They are now making excellent drones and other equipment. And of course, we will provide support in terms of exercises and so on. So that all this will continue. This is what we have been focusing on," he added.

Zelenskyy's "victory plan"

As a reminder, on October 16, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the "Victory Plan" at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada. The main points of the "Victory Plan" are the invitation of Ukraine to NATO and the strengthening of defense.

According to Zelenskyy, the "Victory Plan" consists of five points and three secret annexes. There are secret annexes to the defense, economic, and deterrence points. The secret annexes are available to partners who have the appropriate assistance potential.

German Chancellor Scholz voiced criticism of the "Victory Plan" presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the EU summit in Brussels.

