’Victory Plan’ will be re-evaluated after US elections - Tusk

The "Victory Plan" will be reassessed after the US presidential election.

This was stated by the head of the Polish government Donald Tusk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, today it is difficult to assess "how realistic Zelenskyy's plan is, because much will depend on the outcome of the US presidential election."

"At the moment, we are waiting for the results of the US election, no one is hiding it," the Polish prime minister explained.

Tusk added that we should expect that the strategies laid out in Zelenskyy's plan "will be reassessed after the American elections."

As a reminder, on October 16, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the "Victory Plan" at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada. The main points of the "Victory Plan" are the invitation of Ukraine to NATO and the strengthening of defense.

According to Zelenskyy, the "Victory Plan" consists of five points and three secret annexes. There are secret annexes to the defense, economic, and deterrence points. The secret annexes are available to partners who have the appropriate assistance potential.

German Chancellor Scholz voiced criticism of the "Victory Plan" presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the EU summit in Brussels.

