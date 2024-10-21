Voting in Moldova took place with unprecedented interference and intimidation of Russia and its proxies - Stano

The European Union has not yet officially commented on the results of the referendum and the first round of the presidential election in Moldova, but reminds that the election campaign took place in the context of unprecedented interference by Russia and its proxies.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the EU External Action Service, Peter Stano, at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

Stano noted that the EU followed both the referendum and the presidential election in Moldova very closely.

"We know that this vote took place in the face of unprecedented interference and intimidation by Russia and its proxies, who tried to destabilize the democratic process in Moldova," the EU spokesman said.

Stano noted, in particular, attempts to buy votes and "huge propaganda" by Russia and its proxies.

He emphasized that these attempts to disrupt the vote lasted for months, not weeks, long before October 20.

Stano added that the EU is awaiting the final announcement of the official results of both votes and the statements of the observation missions, after which the bloc will make an official response.

European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer added that the EU continues to fully support Moldova's aspirations to join the European Union.

As a reminder, according to preliminary vote counts, Maia Sandu is leading in the presidential election in Moldova. Also, the majority of voters in the referendum voted against the country's accession to the European Union.