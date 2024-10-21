Moldova’s referendum results angered Moscow and shocked Europe, - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the results of the vote and referendum in Moldova "angered Moscow and shocked Europe."

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"To make Moscow angry, to impress Europe, to save her country again - that's who Maia Sandu is. A great leader and a brave nation," he said.

It is known that according to preliminary vote counts, Maia Sandu is leading in the presidential election in Moldova. Also, the majority of voters in the referendum voted against the country's accession to the European Union.

On November 3, 2024, Moldova will hold a second round of presidential elections.

Read more: Border guards detained 19 men trying to get to Moldova following instructions from Telegram channel