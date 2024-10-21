Soldier Nataliia Boiko was killed in Pavlohrad direction

AFU volunteer fighter Nataliia Boiko was killed in the Pavlohrad direction.

Her sister Olha reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Here she is, the dearest one, the one with whom you could share everything in the world. The one who dreamed of a happy future for her son in a country without war, and she is a part of my heart, my own sister Nataliia Olehivna. Emotions are taking over and it is difficult to write, but Nataliia is coming home killed in action," she said.

According to Olha, Nataliia voluntarily joined the Armed Forces on July 28, 2023. All the time she served in the Pokrovsk direction.

"Her life's journey ended in the Pavlohrad direction, from where Nataliia will return on Sunday killed in action," the sister added.

Farewell to Nataliia Boiko will be held tomorrow, October 22, at 11 am in the Garrison Church of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul (Lviv, 11 Teatralna Street).

The defender is survived by a son.

