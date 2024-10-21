Kremlin has launched large-scale ’purge’ of corrupt generals in Ministry of Defence and other structures - British intelligence

The Kremlin has begun a "purge" of Russian generals in the Russian Defense Ministry and other law enforcement agencies on charges of corruption.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

"On October 7, 2024, the Russian media reported that the prosecutor's office had filed additional charges against former Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, who was previously charged in April 2024," British intelligence said in a statement.

The intelligence service says that the first of these cases concerns the embezzlement of 200 million rubles (about $2 million) during the purchase of two ships for ferrying across the Kerch Strait, which were subsequently damaged during the war. The second episode was the embezzlement of 3 billion rubles (about $200 million) from the Intercommerce Bank when purchasing foreign currency.

According to British intelligence, "charges continue to pile up against former senior Russian military officials. This is part of the largest prosecution of senior officials below the level of the executive or government".

Read more: Ukraine’s strikes on territory of occupied Crimea are increasingly reducing Russia’s military potential - British intelligence

Russian media also report "that eight officials with general ranks have been dismissed from agencies such as the Investigative Committee, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Federal Penitentiary Service." Probably, "this is related to corruption charges."

"If true, this could be a potential indicator that the crackdown on corruption is moving beyond its previous narrow focus on the defense sector," the British Ministry of Defense said.

As a reminder, at the end of May, Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, the head of the Main Communications Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, was arrested in Russia. He is the deputy chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov. Shamarin was detained for taking a bribe.

It was also reported earlier that Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov was detained on suspicion of taking a bribe.

Later, it was reported that two more officials of the Ministry of Defense were detained in Russia: Vyacheslav Akhmedov, director of the Patriot Army Park in Moscow Region, and Major General Vladimir Shesterov, deputy head of the Ministry's Main Department of Innovative Development. Both are suspected of embezzling budget funds.