Klitschko in presence of G7 ambassadors says law enforcement is putting pressure on local authorities

Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv and Chairman of the Association of Ukrainian Cities, spoke about the pressure of law enforcement agencies on local authorities during the opening of the Dialogue Day of the XVIII Ukrainian Municipal Forum "Unity for Victory and Restoration of Ukraine".

"International support is very important for us, the communities, and the state as a whole - both on the way to our Victory and for the reconstruction and restoration of the country. Unity within the state is also vital for us - I never tire of talking about it.

At the Association of Ukrainian Cities, we are doing everything to strengthen each community, to help those communities that have suffered the most from the aggression. To provide villages, towns, and cities with the necessary funding and opportunities to provide services to residents and help military units as much as possible," said the AUC Chairman.

All of us continue to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine even after the military and security personal income tax has been removed from local budgets - we transfer funds, buy drones and equipment, build fortifications, organise treatment and rehabilitation of soldiers. At the same time, we have to defend 64% of personal income tax in the budgets of all communities. Except for Kyiv, which has only 40% of PIT. We also defend the reimbursement of the difference in tariffs, reverse subsidies, the return of the "power" personal income tax, educational subventions, and targeted subsidies, because without funds, we cannot help the military and provide for the residents of the communities," Klitschko stressed.

He also noted that today, along with the work that is critical for people, he has to protect municipal employees and officials from pressure from law enforcement and security agencies.

"Today, many municipalities and utility companies are blocked due to numerous operational actions of law enforcement agencies, their petitions to the courts. People are either suspended, limited in their duties or demoralised. Often, these are the specialists who cannot be replaced to provide the services needed by residents. The Board of the Association of Ukrainian Cities has decided to strengthen the legal service of the Association to help everyone who needs it," said Klitschko.

He also said that the members of the Board of the Association of Ukrainian Cities have joined forces with members of the Verkhovna Rada. They met with MPs from two parliamentary committees - on law enforcement and security - and agreed to work together to develop solutions to prevent pressure on local governments, to cooperate constructively, and to create normal working conditions for municipalities.

"It is important that the merger was successful, and we are preparing joint meetings with MPs to address the problems of local self-government. We will discuss specific situations, find common positions and solutions. There is no other way today - only unity, only united efforts of all," said the mayor of Kyiv.

The XVIII Ukrainian Municipal Forum brought together representatives of nearly 400 Ukrainian communities, members of local councils, members of the Verkhovna Rada, and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Ukraine.