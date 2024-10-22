Ukraine is being attacked by Russian "Shaheds", - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of October 21, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with "Shaheds".

This is reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

The threat of enemy attack drones exists in Sumy and the Kharkiv regions.

Update on the movement of UAVs

As of 8:30 p.m., the threat also exists in Dnipropetrovsk region.

As of 9:16 p.m., the UAVs are spotted on the border of Sumy and Poltava regions, heading west.

Update as of 10:06 p.m.

UAV in Sumy region, heading south.

UAV in the western part of Poltava region, heading southwest.

UAV in the eastern part of Cherkasy region, heading southwest.

Update as of 10:33 p.m.

UAV east of Kharkiv, heading northwest.

UAV on the border of Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, heading west.

UAV in the north-eastern part of Kirovohrad region, heading south-west.

UAV in Sumy region, heading west/southwest.

Update as of 11:03 p.m.

UAV from Sumy region heading towards Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

UAV east of Chernihiv, heading southwest.

UAV in the west of Cherkasy region, heading south.

As of 00:44 a.m. on October 22, attack UAVs in the western and southern parts of Sumy region are constantly changing course.

As of 01:07 a.m., the UAVs are moving from Kherson region, heading for Mykolaiv region.

