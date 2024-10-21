In Moldova, EU supporters win referendum with margin of over 13 thousand votes

Supporters of the European Union won the referendum in Moldova by a margin of more than 13 thousand votes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the Central Election Commission of Moldova.

The Central Election Commission of Moldova has published preliminary results of counting 100% of the ballots from the referendum on the country's accession to the EU.

According to the data, 50.46% of voters, or 751,235 people, supported the inclusion of a provision in the constitution on Moldova's European future.

The negative answer was given by 49.54% or 737,639 people.

Thus, the gap between the number of ballots cast by supporters of European integration and those who opposed it amounted to 13,596.

Earlier, the current President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, stated that the majority of citizens chose the European path in the referendum.

As a reminder, on Sunday, October 20, Moldova held presidential elections and a referendum on joining the EU.

