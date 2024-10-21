Since beginning of day, 107 combat engagements have taken place in frontline, situation remains most intense in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions - General Staff

In total, 107 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The Russian invaders launched two missile and 68 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 113 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used more than 683 kamikaze drones and fired more than three thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi twice without success.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensives near Stelmakhivka, Dzherelne, Vyshneve, Zelenyi Hai, Pishchane and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 14 times near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Petropavlivka, Katerynivka, Lyman Pershyi and Terny. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled two attacks by the occupation forces towards Verkhnokamianske and Pereizne, the enemy was unsuccessful.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed our positions near Chasiv Yar with the support of aviation. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy is currently storming the positions of Ukrainian units near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked 35 times in the areas of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Krasnyi Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Mykhailivka. Our defenders repelled 27 attacks. Eight attacks continue, the situation is under control.

According to preliminary data, 313 invaders were eliminated in this sector today, 138 of them - irrevocably. A tank, nine armored combat vehicles and seven cars were also destroyed, and a Buk anti-aircraft missile system, two artillery systems and six armored combat vehicles were severely damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy made 27 attempts to break through our defenses near Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Dalne, Katerynivka and Antonivka. Twenty-two combat engagements were completed, five more are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, the enemy's losses in terms of irretrievable casualties and wounded amounted to 70 people. Two tanks and four armored combat vehicles were also destroyed, and one tank, one artillery system and two armored combat vehicles were damaged.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy attacked our units five times near Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka and Zolote. One more attack by the occupiers is underway.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders' troops stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Mala Tokmachka once.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our troops repelled 4 attacks, the enemy was not successful.

The situation in the rest of the directions remained unchanged.

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs at their villages and towns.

Today, it is worth mentioning the soldiers of the 63rd separate mechanized brigade, 38th separate marine brigade, 42nd separate mechanized brigade, 422nd separate battalion of unmanned systems and 35th separate marine brigade who are effectively destroying the enemy, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.

