Russians launch "Shaheds" at Ukraine - Air Force (updated)

Late in the evening of October 22, the occupiers launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

"Enemy strike UAVs in the Black Sea in the direction of Pivdennyi," the Air Force of the AFU said in a statement.

Update on UAVs movement

As of 00:11 a.m. on October 23, groups of enemy attack UAVs are moving through Mykolaiv and Odesa regions on a northwestern course towards Vinnytsia region.

As of 00:39 a.m., new groups of attack UAVs were spotted in Sumy region, moving west and south.

Update as of 01:22 a.m.

UAVs in Odesa region heading towards Vinnytsia region;

UAVs in Vinnytsia region moving northwest (Khmelnytskyi region);

UAVs in Sumy region moving towards Poltava and Chernihiv regions;

UAVs in Kharkiv region moving in the southern and western directions.

As of 01:34 a.m., several groups in Poltava region are heading for Myrhorod from the northeast.

