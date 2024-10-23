"Shahed" attack on Kyiv region: no critical and civilian infrastructure was hit, debris fell outside populated areas

On the night of October 23, 2024, Russian troops continued to attack the Kyiv region using attack UAVs. The anxiety lasted almost the whole night.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, air defense forces worked in the region. There are missed targets.

"Preliminarily, falling fragments are recorded outside the borders of populated areas. There are no hits on critical or civil infrastructure objects. There are no casualties," the message says.

Task forces continue their work on fixing the consequences of the night attack.

Previously, Censor.NET reported that on the night of October 23, 2024, during an enemy drone attack in the Kyiv region, explosions were heard and air defense forces were working.

As reported, late in the evening of October 22, the occupiers launched "Shaheds" across Ukraine. Also remind, on October 21, over 40 residents were evacuated due to the fall of the wreckage of "Shakhed" on the 5th floor in Glevas, Kyiv region.