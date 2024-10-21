Aftermath of Shahed’s wreckage falling on 5-storey building in Hlevakha, Kyiv region: more than 40 residents evacuated. PHOTOS

Work is currently underway in the Kyiv region to eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling. The enemy attacked the region using attack UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, this morning in the village of Hlevakha, Fastiv district, as a result of the impact of debris on a 5-storey building, the roof structure of the building was partially destroyed.

"Emergency workers and police evacuated 43 residents of the building. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 15 people. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured," the statement said.

Currently, the unstable concrete slab structures are being cut. The work involves 27 rescuers and 3 units of equipment, including heavy engineering machinery.

