ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9776 visitors online
News Photo
2 790 0

Consequences of enemy’s drone attack on Kyiv: fire in Solomianskyi district. PHOTOS

On the night of 21 October 2024, Russian troops attacked Kyiv using attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a person was injured as a result of the night shelling.

The attack also resulted in a fire in the Solomianskyi district. The fire has been extinguished.

"The man suffered facial burns and did not need hospitalisation," the SES said.

Read more: Ukraine’s Air Force: 31 of 49 Shaheds shot down, 13 more lost in area, 2 flew away in direction of Belarus

Солом'янський район наслідки
Солом'янський район наслідки
Солом'янський район наслідки

See more: Consequences of enemy’s nighttime drone attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

As reported, according to local authorities, the wreckage of a UAV fell in three districts of Kyiv, and there is a victim. Earlier, it was reported that air defence systems were operating on the left bank at night on 21 October.

Author: 

State Emergency Service of Ukraine (801) Air attacks (471) Shahed (704)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 