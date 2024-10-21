Consequences of enemy’s drone attack on Kyiv: fire in Solomianskyi district. PHOTOS
On the night of 21 October 2024, Russian troops attacked Kyiv using attack drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
As noted, a person was injured as a result of the night shelling.
The attack also resulted in a fire in the Solomianskyi district. The fire has been extinguished.
"The man suffered facial burns and did not need hospitalisation," the SES said.
As reported, according to local authorities, the wreckage of a UAV fell in three districts of Kyiv, and there is a victim. Earlier, it was reported that air defence systems were operating on the left bank at night on 21 October.
