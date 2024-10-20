Ukraine’s Air Force: 31 of 49 Shaheds shot down, 13 more lost in area, 2 flew away in direction of Belarus

On the night of October 20, 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles from the territory of Crimea, Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones of an unspecified type.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

How many air targets did the enemy launch?

According to the Air Force, a total of 51 air targets were detected and escorted by the Air Force's radio engineering troops: 49 enemy drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

As of 10:00 a.m., 31 enemy UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odesa, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions as a result of air combat.

Another 13 Russian UAVs were lost in the area, and the information on their downing is being clarified and updated.

Two enemy UAVs flew in the direction of Belarus.

As reported, on Saturday evening, October 19, Russian invaders launched Shahed attack drones from the south. In the Kyiv region, a high-rise building was damaged by falling debris.

Censor.NET also reported that late on Saturday night, October 19, the enemy fired twice at Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, with ballistic weapons. As of the morning, the number of casualties increased to 17. Eight victims are in the hospital.