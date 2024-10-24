US is preparing new package of sanctions against countries that help Russia

Soon, the United States will announce new sanctions against Russia's foreign assistants in continuing Russia's large-scale military aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by White House Advisor John Kirby during a briefing.

According to the American official, such restrictive measures will be "significant" and their introduction will be announced in the near future.

"In the coming days, the United States will announce a significant tranche of sanctions targeting those who contribute to Russia's war in Ukraine who are outside of Russia," Kirby said.

At the same time, the White House spokesman did not provide details about such sanctions and who they will be applied to - individuals, businesses, countries.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that sanctions against Russia would increase, but their effect was not what Europe expected.

