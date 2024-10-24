Share of Ukrainians who support negotiations with Russia has increased to 35% - Razumkov Center poll

In September-October 2023, 21% of respondents believed that negotiations with Russia "are an effective way to achieve peace that should be used now," while 63% disagreed. In September 2024, the share of those who think so increased to 35%, although a relative majority (48%) disagreed.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Razumkov Center, Censor.NET reports.

There is also an increase in the number of those who agree with the statement "negotiations with Russia should be conducted only after its troops are pushed to the line of confrontation as of February 23, 2022" (the share of such people has increased from 25% to 37%), and the share of those who disagree with this has decreased from 61% to 41%.

There are also fewer people who believe that "negotiations with Russia should be conducted only after the displacement (withdrawal) of its troops to the borders as of 1991" (their share has decreased from 61% to 49%, 24% and 29% disagree accordingly).

A relative majority (48%) of residents of the Southern region agree that negotiations with Russia can be conducted right now (37% disagree). The majority of residents of the Western region (23% and 57% accordingly) and the relative majority of residents of the Central region (37% and 47.5% accordingly) disagree. In the Eastern region, the shares of those who agree and those who disagree are not statistically significantly different (39% and 43%, accordingly).

The majority (61%) of residents of the Western region agree that negotiations with Russia should be conducted only after its troops have been pushed back to the 1991 borders (23% disagree), as well as the relative majority of residents of the Central (47% and 29%, accordingly) and Eastern (49% and 27%, accordingly) regions. The relative majority of residents of the Southern region disagree with this (33% and 47%, accordingly).

