Lawyer Tetiana Montian, who publicly justifies Russian aggression in Ukraine, has forfeited her right.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Following a complaint from the Prosecutor General's Office, the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Zhytomyr Region Bar Association disbarred the lawyer.

Earlier, in March 2023, prosecutors sent an indictment to court against a Russian propagandist who was a lawyer.

She is accused of making public calls for the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order of Ukraine, the seizure of state power of Ukraine, changing the boundaries of the territory and state border of Ukraine, publicly denying the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as justifying the war (Articles 109, 110, 111-1, 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that the accused, after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, since March 2022, has systematically publicly expressed her views on the socio-political situation in Ukraine on propaganda channels.

As noted, by ideologically justifying the existence of the self-proclaimed republics, she justified Russia's armed aggression. She publicly called for a violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order of Ukraine, changes in the boundaries of the territory and state border of Ukraine.

As a reminder, in February 2023, lawyer and blogger Tetiana Montian was suspected under 4 articles of the Criminal Code. She faces up to 10 years in prison. Since the beginning of the Russian aggression, Montyan has been on the territory of the Russian Federation and has been actively involved in the ISIS of the enemy special services.

In May 2023, in Kyiv, the SSU exposed the administrator of the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel of the enemy propagandist Tetyana Montyan. He was served a notice of suspicion.