Russians attack Ukraine with "Shaheds" - Air Force

Late in the evening of October 24, the Russians launched "Shaheds" across Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force's telegram channel.

"Sumy region - the threat of enemy use of strike UAVs!", - the Air Force warns.

Update as of UAVs movement

As of 11:31p.m, several groups of attack UAVs were moving through the territory of Chernihiv region, towards Kyiv region.

In addition, the launch of Shahed-type attack UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk was recorded.

As of 00:25 a.m. on October 25, attack UAVs were spotted moving in the direction of Kyiv from the north.

In addition, there is a threat of attack UAVs being used in Kharkiv region from Dnipropetrovsk region!

Drones are also moving from Kyiv region to Zhytomyr region.

Another group of enemy UAVs in Zaporizhzhia region is moving in a northerly direction.

Poltava region - threat of attack UAVs from Dnipropetrovsk oblast!

Vinnytsia region: attack UAVs are moving in your direction from Zhytomyr region.

Update as of 01:51 a.m.

Another group of enemy UAVs in Sumy region are moving in the western direction.

"Shaheds" in Zhytomyr region are heading in the direction of Khmelnytskyi region.

