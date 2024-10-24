Russians attack southern Ukraine with missiles and drones - Air Force
On the night of October 24, Russians attacked southern Ukraine from the air.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the AFU.
The Air Force recorded several missile launches in the direction of Odesa region.
Later, there was a report of several groups of "Shaheds" from the Black Sea heading for Odesa/Mykolaiv region.
