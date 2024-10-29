US calls on China to pressure DPRK to stop sending troops to Russia - CNN

The United States is trying to use China's influence on North Korea to make it return troops sent to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine.

According to an anonymous US official, the United States has called on China, which maintains relations with Pyongyang, to intervene and pressure the DPRK to return its troops.

In addition, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan instructed to organize efforts to ensure that other countries also address Beijing "regarding our concerns about the DPRK sending troops to Russia and the consequences of this," the source added.

At the same time, CNN's interlocutors are "not optimistic" that China will interfere with North Korea's plans, particularly because it supports the Russian military-industrial complex.

DPRK military in Russia

As a reminder, the day before, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

On October 28, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which will happen in the "next few weeks."

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the American weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

