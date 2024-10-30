Enemy concentrates efforts near Promin in Pokrovsk sector, over 40 attacks repelled in Kurakhove sector - General Staff

In total, 175 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline yesterday, 29 October 2024.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using three missiles, as well as 77 air strikes, including 156 GABs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,750 shellings, including 148 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used about 1,400 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Marchykhyna Buda, Mykilske, Nova Sich, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Hoptivka, Nadiia, Lyman, Siversk, Riznykivka, and Nykyforivka, Oleksandropil, Myrnohrad, Hannivka, Uspenivka, Rozdolne, Velyka Novosilka, Novodarivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Sukhi Yaly, Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, Lvove.

Strikes on the enemy

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted eleven strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, destroying one artillery system and two other important enemy targets.

It is also recalled that in total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1560 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised 8 tanks, 29 armoured combat vehicles, 38 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, 2 air defence systems, 40 operational and tactical UAVs, 91 vehicles and a unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, four hostile attacks took place in the Kharkiv sector in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

In the Kupyansk sector, 22 occupiers' attacks took place over the day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults towards Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novoosynove, Berestove, Bohuslavka and Lozova.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 15 times. It tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Cherneshchyna, Novomykhailivka, Nevske, Terny, Torske, Serebrianka and Yampolivka.

The enemy tried to force our defenders from their positions in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Zvanivka, and Ivano-Darivka in the Siverskyi sector 13 times by assault.

It is also reported that in the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked twice in the area of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out five attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 43 aggressor's assault and offensive actions towards the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Krasnyi Yar, Selydove and Vyshneve. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near the village of Promin," the statement said.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 42 attacks in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy made the main efforts in the areas of Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Berestky, Illinka and Trudove.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made six assaults on our positions near Novoukrainka, Yasna Poliana and Shakhtarske. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack the area.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions four times. They received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

Situation in the North

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing," the General Staff emphasises.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.