Ukraine has fulfilled all requirements for candidate status in 2022, - European Commission report

In the process of preparing to join the EU, Ukraine has "completed all the incomplete steps" set out in the European Commission's 2022 conclusion on granting candidate status.

This is evidenced by the draft EC report on Ukraine, fragments of which were made available to journalists, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

For example, the document positively notes Ukraine's efforts in the area of minority rights, despite the fact that Hungary considers Ukraine's progress insufficient.

The European Commission positively assesses the changes to the legislation on national minorities approved in December 2023, and Brussels even went so far as to confirm its support for the Ukrainian law even without its analysis by the Venice Commission, sources say.

"Although we note that the Venice Commission has not updated its recommendations, the European Commission believes that Ukraine has implemented the necessary measures," the source quoted the report as saying.

Progress in reforms

The European Commission has also noted several times that "restrictions on fundamental rights related to martial law remain generally proportionate".

At the same time , according to Radio Liberty, the conclusions state that, despite progress in fundamental reforms, "further efforts are needed".

"Ukraine continued to promote integrity and merit in the judiciary, as well as to strengthen the anti-corruption institutional framework and increase high-level enforcement of corruption cases," the report says.

"Ukraine should continue to focus on further developing a robust high-level law enforcement record in corruption cases... and strengthen the fight against organised crime," the document recommends.

The European Commission also calls on Ukraine to work on the further implementation of the updated legislation on the rights of national minorities in close cooperation with them.

Screening of Ukrainian legislation

The European Commission also notes Ukraine's ratification of the Rome Statute and emphasises the need to bring national legislation into line, and notes that the screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European law is "progressing smoothly".

"If Ukraine fulfils all the conditions, the Commission looks forward to opening negotiations on clusters (negotiating chapters - Ed.), starting with the basics, as soon as possible in 2025," the European Commission summed up.

As a reminder, on 25 June, Ukraine officially started negotiations on joining the European Union. The decision was supported by the leaders of the bloc's member states at the end of 2023. Now Ukraine has to implement reforms to meet the EU membership criteria.