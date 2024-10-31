ENG
Russian aggression against Ukraine
Russian air strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv: death toll rises to three, 35 injured. PHOTOS

Авіаудар по Харкову 31 жовтня

The death toll from the Russian shelling of a high-rise building in Kharkiv on 30 October has risen to three.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that rescuers unblocked the bodies of a 15-year-old boy and a man from the rubble of the house.

Another 35 people were injured in the attack.

Авіаудар по Харкову 31 жовтня
Авіаудар по Харкову 31 жовтня
Авіаудар по Харкову 31 жовтня
Авіаудар по Харкову 31 жовтня
Авіаудар по Харкову 31 жовтня

Earlier it was reported that the body of the second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was found under the rubble at the site of a Russian air strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv. Rescuers tried to unblock the boy's body.

