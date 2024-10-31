Russian air strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv: death toll rises to three, 35 injured. PHOTOS

The death toll from the Russian shelling of a high-rise building in Kharkiv on 30 October has risen to three.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that rescuers unblocked the bodies of a 15-year-old boy and a man from the rubble of the house.

Another 35 people were injured in the attack.

Earlier it was reported that the body of the second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was found under the rubble at the site of a Russian air strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv. Rescuers tried to unblock the boy's body.