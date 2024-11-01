West wanted Zelenskyy to record video testament before Russian invasion - Kuleba

Before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Western allies assumed that the occupiers could assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, so they advised him to record a video testament in case of death.

Former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this in the project "USA-UA: Secret Files of the White House", Censor.NET reports.

According to him, at a security conference in Munich, US Vice President Kamala Harris advised Zelenskyy to consider forming a government in exile and look for ways to prepare Ukraine for guerrilla warfare.

A few hours before the full-scale invasion began, Kuleba was on a visit to the United States.

According to him, an "official", but "not the first person of the American state", dissuaded him from returning to Kyiv, saying that in the war with Russia, in an optimistic scenario, it would be possible to preserve legitimate power only in part of Ukraine.

"Think three times: you will be needed to restore Ukraine's independence," the former minister quoted an unnamed American official as saying.

In addition, he allegedly received a call when he arrived in Warsaw. This person also advised Kuleba not to return to Ukraine, because "you will be killed there, and Ukraine will need your voice to continue the struggle".

"Then I received a message from a person who is a great friend of Ukraine, and he said: "Then we need Zelenskyy to record a video testament, just in case, let it lie there," Kuleba says.

According to the diplomat, before Russia's full-scale invasion, US President Joe Biden was told at briefings that Ukraine would last a maximum of seven days.