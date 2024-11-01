Air defense shot down 31 drones out of 48 and one guided missile - Air Force

At 06:00 p.m. on October 31, the enemy launched three Kh-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the TOT in the Kherson region and attacked with 48 Shahed strike UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of Orel and Kursk - Russia. The enemy's tactical aviation struck with guided bombs in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 08:00, 31 enemy UAVs have been confirmed downed, 14 drones have been locally lost, and three UAVs have flown in the direction of Belarus. Also, air defense managed to shoot down one Kh-59/69 guided missile, the rest did not reach their targets due to active opposition," the statement said.

Air defense operated in the Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa and Poltava regions.

"According to preliminary results, there were no casualties. However, as a result of the Russian missile and drone attack, several civilian enterprises were damaged by falling debris, and apartment buildings and private houses in Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv and Odesa regions were also damaged," the Air Force added.

Read more: Norway to provide Ukraine with NASAMS air defence systems as part of new aid package - Ministry of Defence