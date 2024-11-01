Norwegian Foreign Minister Eide: I believe in Ukraine as future NATO member

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said that Norway supports Ukraine's full membership in NATO.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I believe in Ukraine as a future NATO member," Eide said.

The Norwegian minister emphasized that he supports the Victory Plan of Ukraine, the first point of which provides for an official invitation to Ukraine to join NATO.

Read more: Norway to provide Ukraine with NASAMS air defence systems as part of new aid package - Ministry of Defence

"Together with our partners, we will try to understand how and when this plan will be implemented. In our opinion, in the future, after this war is over, it is possible to guarantee the preservation of Ukraine's sovereignty and independence by including Ukraine in European and transatlantic institutions, including NATO," the minister said.

Eide also added that he supports Ukraine's transformation into "a partner and ally that can help defend common interests together."

Read more: Norway allocates $105 million to restore Ukrainian energy sector

Earlier, Norwegian Foreign Minister Eide said that the allies should allow Ukraine to choose how to use the weapons provided to defend itself against Russia.