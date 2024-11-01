Russians attack Ukraine again with "shaheds" - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of Friday, November 1, Russian invaders launched a Shahed attack UAV towards Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Shaheds from Kursk region to Sumy region. The course is southwest," the Air Force reported at 6:44 pm.

Updated information on the movement of enemy UAVs:

"A new group of ‘Shaheds’ from Belgorod region, Russia to the south of Sumy region!

The heading is western;

A group of "Shaheds" in the north of Sumy region heading south," the UAVs reported at 7:03 pm.

At 7:23 p.m., the AF reported the movement of "Shaheds" from the north and east in the direction of Sumy.

At 8:28 p.m., the AF reported a new group of 'Shaheds' in the north of Sumy region, heading south.

At 9:40 p.m., the UAVs reported an enemy UAV north of Sumy heading for the city.

