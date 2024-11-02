Most tense situation is in Kurakhove direction, on Pokrovsk, enemy is concentrating its efforts near Selydove and Promin - General Staff

In total, 145 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline over the past day, November 1, 2024.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements using six missiles, as well as 73 air strikes, in particular, dropped 116 drones. In addition, it carried out 3674 attacks, 106 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1043 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Zhuravka, Khotin, Turia, Myropillia, Derhachi, Kupiansk, Bochkove, Riznykove, Hoptivka, Kalynove, Vilkhuvatka, Nadiya, Siversk, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Petrivka, Oleksandropil, Stara Mykolayivka, Myroliubivka, Kurakhove, Dalne, Sukhi Yaly, Velyka Novosilka, Novoandriivka and Lvove.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one radar station, one air defense system, three areas of personnel concentration, one UAV control center, one UAV warehouse, and one more control center of the invaders.

It is also reminded that in total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1270 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 8 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 37 artillery systems, 28 operational and tactical UAVs, 76 vehicles, and 4 units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Situation in Kharkiv region

As noted, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted to storm the area of Vovchansk once but was unsuccessful.

In the Kupyansk sector, five occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kruhlyakivka, and Zahryzove.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked 16 times in the Liman sector. They tried to advance towards Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, and in Serebryansky forest, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked three times in the vicinity of Stupochky. All attacks in the vicinity were stopped.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched three attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, the enemy suffered losses and retreated.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 39 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Sukha Balka, Sukhyi Yar, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selydove and Promin, where the Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks," the statement said.

The General Staff also informs that the most tense situation remains in the Kurakhove sector, where the Defense Forces repelled 52 attacks on positions near Ostrovske, Illinka, Novoselidivka, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Vovchenka, Maksymilianivka, Dale, Antonivka and Katerynivka. The occupants tried to advance most actively in the areas of Antonivka, Novoselydivka, and Illinka.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy made four assaults on our positions in the areas of Trudove and Maksymivka.

The situation in the Prydniprovske sector remained unchanged. The enemy conducted four unsuccessful assaults.

The situation in the North

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"The operation in the Kursk region continues," the General Staff emphasizes.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.