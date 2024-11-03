Russia and Ukraine’s war fatigue could lead to new situation in 2025, - Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

In the unleashed war of the aggressor country Russia against Ukraine, both sides are tired, which could lead to a "new situation" in 2025.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in an interview with the Hürriyet newspaper.

"The fatigue of both sides could lead to a new situation in 2025. Let's see how the situation develops," he said.

He also said that the "search for common ground" between Kyiv and Moscow continues. According to him, neither side wants to look like a loser in the negotiation process.

"A fair resolution of the war must be within the framework of Ukraine's territorial integrity," the Turkish Foreign Minister emphasized.

As a reminder, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly seeks to establish a ceasefire.