South Korea may transfer weapons to Ukraine due to presence of DPRK troops in Russia - Reuters

South Korea's support for Ukraine may increase due to the presence of DPRK troops in Russia. In particular, we are talking about sending weapons.

According to Censor.NET citing Reuters, this was stated by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yol.

During a press conference in Ottawa, he said that Seoul would monitor the participation of North Korean troops in the war in Ukraine and the military assistance Pyongyang receives from Moscow.

"In particular, we will observe the level of participation of North Korean forces in the war, and what will be the quid pro quo that North Korea will receive from Russia. We will take all these factors into account before making concrete decisions," Cho Tae-yol said.

Also, according to the newspaper's journalists, an unnamed South Korean official noted that Pyongyang is likely to receive "compensation" from Moscow in the form of military and civilian technologies.

According to him, this is due to the fact that the DPRK is seeking to launch a spy satellite and modernize its intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Participation of DPRK troops in Russia's war against Ukraine

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

On October 28, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which would take place over the next "few weeks."

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the American weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers have already deployed to the Kursk region of Russia. A smaller number of them are already in the Kursk region.