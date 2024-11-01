North Korea will "stand firm" with Russia until "victory" in Ukraine, - DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said that Pyongyang will help Russia in its "holy war" against Ukraine and stand by its "Russian comrades" to the very end.

She said this during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Censor.NET reports citing Barron's.

She claims that the DPRK will always "stand firmly with Russian comrades until the day of victory."

According to her, North Korea has "no doubt about the victory" of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine.

"We have no doubt that under the wise leadership of the honorable President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the Russian army and people will definitely achieve a great victory in their sacred struggle to protect the sovereign rights and security of their state," the DPRK Foreign Minister added.

Watch more: Two dozen North Koreans in trench in Kursk Oblast hold their heads up and watching Ukrainian drone’s ammunition falling on them. VIDEO

Earlier, the Kremlin said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no plans to meet with DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, who has begun her third official visit to Russia since the beginning of the year.

Participation of DPRK troops in Russia's war against Ukraine

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

On October 28, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which would take place over the next "few weeks."

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the American weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers are moving towards the Kursk region of Russia. A smaller number of them are already in the Kursk region.

Read more: US and NATO should consider possibility of striking North Korean troops in Ukraine - head of congressional committee Turner