Russian "Shahed" are flying to Ukraine from north - Air Force

шахеди

On the evening of November 3, the Russians launched Shaheds in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

"A group of strike UAVs in the north of the Sumy region! The course is southwest," the statement said.

Read more: Ukraine is being attacked from north by Russian Shaheds - Air Force (updated)

