Number of citizens ready to endure war as long as necessary has fallen to 63% - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

63% of Ukrainian citizens have declared their readiness to endure the war for as long as it takes.

This is evidenced by a KIIS poll, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, from the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia until February 2024, the situation did not change, and about 71-73% said they were ready to endure the war as long as necessary (and another 2-3% said 1 year).

"Between February and October 2024, for the first time, we recorded a decrease in the share of those who are ready to endure as long as it takes. At the same time, the majority of Ukrainians - 63% - still say that they are ready to endure the war for as long as it takes. At the same time, the number of those who say 1 year has increased from 3% to 6%, meaning that 69% of Ukrainians are talking about a relatively long period", the sociologists said.

It is noted that although there is also an increase in uncertainty in the West and in the Centre, the population of these regions remains highly confident in their capabilities (with a minimal deterioration compared to February 2024).

"However, in the South and East, the dynamics is much more noticeable. In the South, from 71% to 57%, there are fewer people who speak of a relatively long period (1 year - as long as it takes), in particular, from 68% to 50% there are fewer people who speak of as long as it takes. At the same time, there has been no significant increase in those who say they expect a short period - 24% in February and 26% now. Instead, the number of those who are undecided has increased from 4% to 17%.

In the East (covering Donetsk and Kharkiv regions), in February, 73% said it would be a relatively long period, and 70% of them said "as long as necessary". Now it is 48%, and 38% of them are ready to endure as long as necessary. At the same time, the share of those who say a relatively short period has increased from 23% to 36%, and the number of those who have not decided on their opinion has increased from 5% to 16%", the study says.

At the same time, the majority of both men and women, young Ukrainians, middle-aged Ukrainians, and older Ukrainians demonstrate a high readiness to endure as long as necessary.

The survey was conducted from 20 September to 3 October 2024. A total of 989 respondents were interviewed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.