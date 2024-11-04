Military aid from United States: Ukraine will receive 200 more Stryker armored personnel carriers

As part of the previously announced $425 million aid package from the United States, Ukraine will receive at least 212 high-speed eight-wheeled Stryker armored personnel carriers to be transferred to units fighting in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Interfax-Ukraine with reference to Forbes.

"Minus about two dozen Strykers that Ukrainians lost due to Russian fire, the additional vehicles will increase Ukraine's Stryker fleet to almost 400. Kyiv is transferring the 18-ton vehicles with a capacity of 11 people to air assault brigades - usually three battalions of 31 vehicles in each brigade are equipped with them," the statement said.

The APCs are expected to be delivered to units fighting in the Kursk region of Russia. Earlier batches of Strykers were enough to equip the 80th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades, each of which provided battalions for the invasion of Kursk in early August. The third air assault brigade, the 95th, is also in Kursk, and it does not yet have a single Stryker.

"The maneuverable Stryker, with a top speed of 60 miles per hour, is well suited for chaotic urban combat and rapid road attacks, which is typical of fighting in the Russian region and was a hallmark of the battle for Vovchansk last spring in northeastern Ukraine," the publication notes.

As a reminder, on November 1, the United States announced the allocation of another $425 million security assistance package for Ukraine.